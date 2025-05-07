Exclusive: Reyaansh Vir Chdha and Krissann Barretto to pair up for Ananta Productions’ microdrama series

Anish N Surana’s banner Ananta Productions will soon start work on yet another microdrama series which will have a unique concept. The series in mention will be an edgy love story which will have a well-crafted plot. The vertically shot drama series will be for Kuku TV.

As we have already written, Anish N Surana, through his production company Ananta Productions, is at the forefront of a creative revolution, skillfully crafting an eclectic range of microdramas designed specifically for various OTT platforms. His innovative approach to this burgeoning genre not only showcases his artistic vision but also establishes him as a true pioneer in the realm of microdrama. This captivating format, has surged in popularity across China, and is making new waves in the Indian entertainment market too.

We have already reported about the banner’s vertical series, Arabpati Ka Badla, for Kuku TV. It has Shabaaz Abdullah Badi and Priyanshi Tripathi in the main cast. We also wrote about Hitanshu Jinsi playing the lead in yet another microdrama series which will be a detective concept. We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote about JioStar getting into the challenge of making vertical series, one of which has Akash Jagga and Aditi Sanwal playing the leads.

Getting back to Ananta Productions, this new microdrama series will have actors Reyaansh Vir Chdha and Krissann Barretto playing the leads. Reyaansh was seen in Shaitani Rasmein recently, while Krissann Barretto has been in the news for her new and upcoming historical show Chakravrti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony TV.

We hear that Reyaansh and Krissann will play the leads in the series.

