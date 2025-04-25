Exclusive: Hitanshu Jinsi to play lead in Ananta Productions’ detective microdrama series for Kuku TV

Actor Hitanshu Jinsi who was recently seen in Colors’ Ram Bhavan, will be seen in an upcoming microdrama series produced by Anish Suranna’s Ananta Productions. The concept will be a detective series, and watching this genre in a vertical format will be an engaging process.

For the uninitiated, Anish N Surana, under his banner Ananta Productions, is actively engaged in the innovative creation of a diverse array of microdramas tailored for various OTT platforms. His work in this emerging genre positions him as a trailblazer, embodying the essence of a pioneer in the realm of microdrama—a format that has gained immense popularity in China.

We now hear of Hitanshu playing the central role in the detective drama series.

Hitanshu has been featured in prominent roles in shows Vighnaharta Ganesha, Chashni etc.

We buzzed Hitanshu and he confirmed his part without getting into details.

We buzzed the Producer but did not get revert.

Creating microdrama content is a new trend that will soon be in huge demand. A lot of popular OTT platforms are also working on such modules of work.

