Shabaaz Abdullah Badi shares his experience shooting for Ananta Productions’ microdrama for Kuku TV

Actor Shabaaz Abdullah Badi who is known for his stint in Star Plus’ Pandya Store, is excited about his new project, which gave him a one-of-a-kind experience. Shabaaz will be seen along with actress Priyanshi Tripathi in Ananta Productions’ unique presentation which will be a microdrama series.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written earlier about Anish N Surana’s banner Ananta Productions, being actively engaged in the innovative creation of a diverse array of microdramas tailored for various OTT platforms. The production’s series titled ‘Arabpati Ka Badla’ will launch in the coming week on Kuku TV.

As said earlier, this will be a project shot in the vertical format, with 45 episodes. Each episode of this microdrama series will run up to 2.30 minutes, is what we hear.

Coming back to Ananta Productions, the banner is one of the pioneers in the conceptualization and execution of microdrama series, and has been working on many such concepts for various OTT platforms.

Shabaaz Abdullah talked to us about the unique experience, saying, “This was an awesome experience shooting for this microdrama. It was a learning experience for me to shoot for this vertical format. It was interesting to see and understand the different shot-taking processes used in verticals. There were not many master shots, and it was more of the close shots that were focussed upon.”

Talking about the storyline, Shabaaz states, “The story is about the relationship between a boy and a girl. The guy has met with an accident and is restricted to the bed, and the story traverses the journey of how the girl takes care of him, and what happens next.”

We hear that this will be a high-stakes relationship drama with unexpected twists.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.