Exclusive: Raj Parmar to enter Sun Neo’s Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani

Actor Raj Parmar, who was earlier seen in Udne Ki Aasha, will soon enter the Sun Neo show Prathon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Natkhat Productions. Recently, Sun Neo successfully launched the supernatural show Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani.

Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Bendani is a tale that promises to transport viewers into the heart of Rajasthan, where every custom hides a story and every emotion runs deep.

As we know, actors Akash Jagga and Gauri Salgaonkar play the leads in the show. Monica Khanna will play the main antagonist. The first look of the show has been captivating and seems to be yet another Rajasthani concept making its way on Hindi TV.

Now we hear that Raj Parmar will soon enter the show in an important role. His character will be layered, and will be a cameo in all probability.

We buzzed Raj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

