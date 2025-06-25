Exclusive: Gauri Salgaonkar and Akash Jagga to play the leads in Sun Neo’s next

Sun Neo will soon launch a fresh new concept, titled Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri- Beendani produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Natkhat Productions.The show will be a Rajasthani-based concept, a family drama and entertainer. As of now, Raghuvir Shekhawat has his show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain produced by Natkhat Productions, being on air on Shemaroo Umang. This will be yet another Rajasthani concept on TV from the makers after Dahej Daasi, Shravani, Choti Thakurain.

We now hear of young actress Gauri Salgaonkar playing the female lead on the show. She was earlier seen as the lead of Dangal’s show Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana. Joining her as the male lead will be Akash Jagga who was seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Dharampatni etc.

