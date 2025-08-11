Exclusive: Ribbhuu Mehra replaces Savant Singh Premi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

Bade Achhe Lage Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is presently working on a small time leap. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about a probable six-month leap being planned by the makers. Amid reports of the show going off air, we heard the news of the time leap happening. We also hear that a promo is being shot for the same, with the lead actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

At this juncture, there will also be an important replacement in the show, with actor Savant Singh Premi being replaced. For the uninitiated, Savant had entered the show as Nikhil, the ex-lover of Bhagyashree who had dumped her. Bhagyashree had met Nikhil at a friend’s party, where Rishabh protected her from Nikhil’s humiliations.

Now, the news is that actor Ribbhuu Mehra will replace Savant Singh in the role of Nikhil. This is an exclusive report coming from IWMBuzz.com. Ribbhuu has featured in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bindiya Sarkar etc.

We buzzed Ribbhuu but did not get through to him. We hear that he will soon start shooting.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

