Exclusive: Monika Khanna to play the main antagonist in Raghuvir Shekhawat’s new show for Sun Neo

Actress Monika Khanna who was last seen in Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani has bagged her next meaty role on TV. She will play the main antagonist and will have a powerful role in Producer Raghuvir Shekhawat’s new show under his banner Natkhat Productions.

The show will be a Rajasthani-based concept, a family drama and entertainer. As of now, Raghuvir Shekhawat has his show Choti Thakurain produced by Natkhat Productions, being on air on Shemaroo Umang. This will be yet another Rajasthani concept on TV from the makers after Dahej Daasi, Shravani, Choti Thakurain.

As for Monika, she has been part of successful shows, and donned challenging roles in shows like Thapki Pyar Ki, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhan Allah, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare etc.

We buzzed Monika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

