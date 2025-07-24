BARC India Rating July 24: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Share Top Spot; Tumm Se Tumm Tak Grows In Ratings

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 27 of 2025, 17 July 2025, give us just that!! The supremacy of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) has ended. The show shares its TVR with the shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa (Star Plus), with a TVR of 2.1. The Sony SAB show, which topped for four weeks, sees a dip in ratings, as it secured 2.6 TVR last week. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) follows next with a TVR of 1.9, which sees a slight dip for the show.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors TV), which is in its finale phase, secures a high TVR of 1.8. Newly launched Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak shows enormous growth from 1.4 (opening week rating) to 1.7 this week. Colors TV show Mangal Lakshmi rises in TVR in its engagement week and secures a TVR of 1.7.

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) secures a TVR of 1.6. Star Plus’ Jhanak finally sees a rise in ratings, with a TVR of 1.5. Zee TV’s Vasudha sees a rise, with a TVR of 1.4. The special episode of Star Parivaar Romance Ki Barsaat secures a high TVF of 1.4. Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) remains at a TVR of 1.3. Colors TV show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki is consistent at 1.3.

Shows Kabhi Neem Neem Shahad Shahad (Star Plus), Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV), Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV) and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) rise in ratings, securing a TVR of 1.2 along with Colors TV’s Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

Noyontara (Colors TV), Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus), Parineetii (Colors TV) and Pushpa Impossible (Sony SAB) secure a TVR of 1.1. Star Plus’ show Ishani, and Zee TV shows Jamai No 1 and Saru secure a TVR of 1.0.

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil (Sony SAB) has a TVR of 0.8, Tu Dhadkan Main Dil (Star Plus) has a TVR of 0.7. Sony Entertainment Television show Aami Dakini shows a slight rise and secures a TVR of 0.4 while Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season rakes a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?