Exclusive: Gharwali Pedwali to NOT launch on & TV; to air on Zee TV now

Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali, which is slated to be a refreshing comedy tale with a supernatural twist, has been in the headlines for some time now!! The show was slated to be one of the new concepts to adorn the programming lineup of & TV, which is all set for a revamp in terms of programming.

This refreshing family comedy, laced with a quirky supernatural twist, promises a delightful mix of laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments. At the core of this light-hearted drama is Jeetu, a simple man caught in a not-so-simple life. Raised by two mothers and two fathers, working under two bosses, and now married to two wives due to a strange twist of fate.

However, there has been a change now!! The news that we at IWMBuzz.com have received is that Gharwali Pedwali will not air on & TV now!! Instead, a big decision has been taken to bring it on air on Zee TV.

Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively learnt that Gharwali Pedwali will get a prime-time slot on Zee TV soon!! The shift has been made, considering that the show and its concept will get a bigger audience on Zee TV.

Gharwali Pedwali, as we know, will have Paras Arora and Priyamvada Kant playing the main roles.

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson. but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.