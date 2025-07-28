Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Karishma sacrifices Megha in a fire mishap; Megha to DIE

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Megha (Mandeep Kaur) and Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) reaching the peak phase of their mission execution, with them getting Dev (Abhishek Sharma) kidnapped. As we know, it is now open to Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) that Megha and Karishma are sisters, and they are joint as a force against the Chauhan family. Dev was forced to believe that Avinash was in a problem. However, he was caught off guard and taken into captivity.

The upcoming episode will be huge as it will see a big confrontation happening between the Chauhans and Karishma-Megha. Vasudha and Chandrika will join hands to save Dev. There will be a mighty fire mishap which will put both Karishma and Megha’s lives in danger.

The story will be a big turning point where Karishma will leave her own sister to die in the fire while saving herself. This will be a huge development considering that Megha has been helping Karishma in her mission to destroy the Chauhan family till now. Karishma, being the selfish person that she is, will leave her sister to die and will only think about her own safety.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.