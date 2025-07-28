Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Gets Close To Shivansh, Prarthana Feels Devastated

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya continues to captivate hearts with its major ups and downs. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen engaging drama when Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) begs Raunak (Akshay Bindra) to tell Shivansh (Namik Paul) the truth that there is nothing between her and him.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3155, airing on 28 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates when Raunak yet again traps Prarthana. As Raunak lies about Prarthana yet again, she becomes angry. In a high-pitched scream, she accuses Raunak of ruining others’ lives. However, Raunak asks Prarthana why she is being dramatic, and Prarthana stops him.

Later, Bua Maa tells Sonalika that Prarthana has no place in Shivansh’s life, nor does she have a place in the house. Prarthana tells Shivansh to wait, as she still needs to prove herself right. Meanwhile, Sonalika holds Shivansh’s hand, telling him that she is always with him, which Prarthana sees, leaving her devastated.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.