Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Begs Raunak For Help, Smita Takes A Stand For Her

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen engaging drama with Shivansh (Namik Paul) demanding divorce from Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) as Raunak instigates Shivansh, telling her that there is a relationship between him and Prarthana. But Prarthana decides to prove her loyalty and clear her name, and she confronts Raunak.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3154, airing on 27 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana tells Raunak to help him by telling the truth to Shivansh that there is nothing between him and her. However, Raunak stands still, and the moment becomes tense when Prarthana, touching Raunak’s foot, begs to help her prove her loyalty. Raunak feels sad for Prarthana, but he doesn’t volunteer to help.

Witnessing all this, Smita, standing at the door, gets emotional. Smita enters the scene and confronts Raunak. She claims that Prarthana is pure and her character is clean, taking a stand for her. Smita’s emotional support to Prarthana suggests a similar encounter Smita may have had in the past.

Will Prarthana be able to prove her loyalty for Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.