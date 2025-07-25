Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu Wants Clarity On Aryavardhan’s Emotions – Will He Confess?

Zee TV’s newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak has set new records with a high TRP rating and has become a viewers’ favorite. Produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, the show has seen Anu skipping office as Harshvardhan fires her. However, Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar) meets Anu (Niharika Chouksey) at night amidst the rain.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 19 airing on 25 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Aryavardhan asks Anu why she didn’t come to the office, and Anu, with a heavy heart, reveals that Harshvardhan has fired her. Aryavardhan asks Anu to come to the office tomorrow, but she hesitates, highlighting that she has been fired. In the calm moment and rainy night, Aryavardhan politely asks Anu if she trusts him, and Anu says yes that she trusts her more than anything else.

Aryavardhan leaves, asking Anu to prove her trust by returning to the office the next day. Lost in love with Aryavardhan, Anu says that if he wants, she can give proof of her love too, but she is only waiting for Aryavardhan to ask her. At the same time, Anu is scared, wondering what if her liking will be one-sided, which makes her want clarity on Aryavardhan’s feelings for her, and she starts thinking about how to find out what’s going on.

Will Anu be able to find out what Aryavardhan feels about her?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.