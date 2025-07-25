TV News: Khushi Dubey To Appear In Bigg Boss 19, Naagin 7 Gets A Release Date And Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey’s Gratitude Note

There have been major developments in the television world, including new shows’ release date announcements, success stories and more. Check out from the television world, including Khushi Dubey participating in Bigg Boss 19, Naagin 7 getting a release date and Tumm Se Tumm Se Tak actress Niharika Chouksey‘s gratitude note.

1) Jaadu Teri Nazar Actress Khushi Dubey To Participate In Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return to screens with Salman Khan as the host. Talking about the contestants, there are several names on the internet. However, as per the latest reports, Jaadu Teri Nazar actress Khushi Dubey has been confirmed to be participating in the 19th season. The actress was approached before but due to her show she refused, but now Jaadu Teri Nazar is going off-air and so the actress has agreed. Bigg Boss 19 is likely to premiere on 29 or 30 August and will feature fifteen contestants with few wild cards.

2) Naagin 7 Gets A Release Date

Ekta Kapoor, under her production house Balaji Telefilms, is all set to come with the seventh season of Naagin. The teaser for the upcoming supernatural drama will premiere on the day of Nag Panchami, July 29. Also, this day, Ekta’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will return after 25 years with old characters and few new casts. On the other hand, Naagin 7 is likely to premiere on November 1, 2025, which also marks the 10th anniversary of the show.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Actress Niharika Chouksey Expresses Gratitude For Show’s Success

Niharika shared a poster of her show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, expressing her gratitude. The show is winning hearts and is at number one on the channel. Last week the show secured a TVR of 1.4 and this week it witnessed a hike securing TVR 1.7. Expressing her gratitude for showering with love and becoming a family favorite in no time, the actress said, “THANK YOU ALL FOR ALL THE LOVE.”