Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Gopal Refuses Raghu’s Marriage Proposal, Anu And Aryavardhan Bond Over Food

Zee TV’s newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by LSD Studio, has featured an engaging drama with Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar) shouting at Anu (Niharika Chouksey), prompting her to leave her job as she feels she is not capable of doing it. Meera enjoys the moment when Aryavardhan screams at Anu, thinking that Anu will no longer work in the office.

Check out the latest update on Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 16 airing on 22 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting twist when Pushpa takes the fridge as a gift from Raghu. Gopa confronts Pushpa for taking the fridge, and she reveals that she couldn’t say no to Raghu. However, Gopal tells her that this is not right and it is called corruption. Meanwhile, Raghu enters the scene and calms Gopal, telling him that this is just a small gift, as they are now relatives. He reveals that his daughter will become daughter-in-law of his house. But Gopal rejects this, escalating the drama.

On the other hand, Aryavardhan and Anu unite for lunch. Anu gives him homemade ‘Kheema’ which Aryavardhan enjoys. Anu and Aryavardhan bond over food, and seeing them happily share the moment, Meera becomes jealous, prompting her to devise a new ploy to get rid of Anu.

How will Anu and Aryavardhan’s love bloom?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.