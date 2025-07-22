Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana And Shivansh Reunite With A Hug, Smita Warns Bua Maa

In the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, viewers have seen an engaging drama unfold when Raunak (Akshay Bindra) leaves Smita in a dilemma by telling her to choose between him and Shivansh (Namik Paul). Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) gets worried for Shivansh and steps out to find him.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3149 airing on 22 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates when Shivansh cluelessly walks on the road in the rough weather. Prarthana in search of Shivansh goes here and there. However, Prarthana finds Shivansh on the road and comes running towards him. Shivansh and Prarthana reunite with a hug, brewing chemistry between the two.

On the other hand, Smita comes to Shivansh’s house and meets Bua Maa. In that intense moment, Smita tells Bua Maa that she knows why Smita left Shivansh years ago, and if she starts speaking about it, she might not like what she hears. Bua Maa stays silent and looks at Smita cunningly, hinting at the big secret.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.