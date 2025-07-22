Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Poonam breaks ties with Reet; Raghav shields Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has featured an engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) burning her fingers when she saved Raghav (Bharat Ahlawat) from a fire accident that occurred at Unnati’s party. However, Reet’s mother gave Raghav a piece of advice, which mellowed down his rage and brought back the love that he had for Reet. To top it all, Raghav understood Reet’s eagerness to track and convict her father’s killer. He promised Reet that he would help her in her mission.

The upcoming drama will see another tension brewing at home for Reet. Poonam, who has been manipulated to go against Reet by her husband Viren and Buaji, will get into a war of words with Reet. Poonam holds anger towards Reet that she did not help her when Viren was sent out of the house. Poonam will break all ties with Reet when Reet will question one of her acts, and will openly tell her not to interfere in her affairs. Unnati will support Poonam and will further get a reason to taunt Reet. However, Raghav will support Reet and question Poonam on how she can withdraw her rapport with Reet, who has been supportive towards her in all aspects of life. This interference of Raghav will also bring Viren into the picture, and he will argue with Raghav, siding with his wife Poonam.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.