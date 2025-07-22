Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj inflicts pain on himself; enters a boxing ring to get beaten

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Sapna’s pregnancy creating huge drama in the Thakur household. Sapna put the big blame on Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) by claiming that he is the father of her child. Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) trusted her husband and vowed to stand by him. However, Suraj faced the wrath of everyone in the house, including his mother. Akash (Sagar Parekh) grew wild at Suraj, beat him up and claimed to break ties with him.

The upcoming episode will see Suraj getting depressed with the allegations against him. He will not be able to see his wife Jagriti eye to eye, even though she will show her support towards him. Suraj will end up entering the boxing ring, only to inflict more pain on himself for all that is happening in the house. He will challenge all the boxers to hit him, and will go on a complete no-hit-back mood, thus getting beaten up badly by all the boxers.

Will Suraj and Jagriti get to the truth?

