Jaadu Teri Nazar To Go Off-Air Before 200 Episodes? Here’s What Reports Say

The StarPlus show , produced by Gul Khan and starring Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan, has been in the headlines due to off-air rumors. According to the reports, it is now confirmed that the show will soon come to an end. The new show started in February 2025, and after almost six months, the show is set to end.

According to the reports, Jaadu Teri Nazar was launched with high expectations, and it performed well in the initial days, securing a position in the top five in the TRP ratings. Additionally, the show was initially planned as a limited series with 200 episodes; however, the show’s makers have decided to end it before completing the full 200 episodes due to poor TRP ratings.

Confirming the off-air news, the lead actress Khushi Dubey expressed her feelings when she first discovered about this and said, “I was shocked actually. I was not expecting it. We were all taken aback. There was absolutely no hint or expectation of it going off air because that very day, TRP rose. We were all expecting a hike in TRP in the coming weeks as well. People were loving my and Zayn’s chemistry, and they loved GauriHaan. #GauriHaan was trending a week back, ” as reported by Zoom.

The last episode date of Jaadu Teri Nazar is yet to be revealed. However, the show is likely to come to an end soon.

The StarPlus show Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam is produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films. The show casts Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan as leads.