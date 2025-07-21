Udne Ki Aasha Casting Update: Anushka Bajpayee To Add New Drama In StarPlus Show

The StarPlus show Udne Ki Aasha is gearing up for a major drama. Recently, actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary entered the show as Sachin’s (Kanwar Dhillon) childhood friend. His entry has already built suspense, as Sachin and Ajay’s character, Ranjit, hints at a dark secret. And now to escalate the drama, a new actor has been roped in, and it is Anushka Bajpayee.

According to reports, Anushka Bajpayee is set to make a big TV appearance with the hit show Udne Ki Aasha. Additionally, according to sources, the actress is set to appear in a key role, which is expected to lead to a major plot change. She will appear as Aakash’s boss’s daughter, named Neetu, as mentioned in her Instagram profile.

Anushka’s entry is likely to shake Aakash and Rita’s world, leading to major drama and chaos in the Deshmukh family. Also, her presence is likely to affect Riya and Aakash’s relationship as they may experience a rift.

However, confirmation has been made about her character or plot details, but Anushka Bajpayee is surely entering the show in a key role. Her entry will bring new twists and turns, leaving the onlookers wondering what happens next.

Udne Ki Aasha is a Star Plus show produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Rolling Tales Productions. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.