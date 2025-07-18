Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Ajay Singh Chaudhary Joins Star Plus’s Udne Ki Aasha, Reports

Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was previously seen in Ram Bhavan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,, will soon join the amazing cast of Star Plus’ show Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rolling Tales Productions. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

According to media reports, Ajay Singh Chaudhary is expected to join the show soon. Due to his previous roles, the actor will play a key character, which will lead to major twists and drama in Udne Ki Aasha. However, his character’s name, details, and other aspects are still under wraps.

Talking about Ajay Singh Chaudhary’s acting journey, he has been a talented actor who has worked in different shows, portraying key characters. He was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ram Bhavan. Besides that, he has also been part of shows like Uttaran, Phulwa, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and Tenali Rama, among others.

Udne Ki Aasha is a Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tales Productions, featuring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles. The show maintained the top spot for weeks in the TRP charts, making it one of the most popular shows in recent times. And still it continues to secure a spot in the top five shows.