Exclusive: Barkha Bisht joins the cast of Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar

Prolific actress Barkha Bisht, who was last seen on TV in Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam, has bagged a meaty role in the upcoming finite series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus. Yes, the evergreen Balaji Telefilms show will soon be back, and the first look of Tulsi Virani, aka Smriti Irani, has already captured the minds of the audience. The show will see the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta being paired to play the leads in the show. Rohit was last seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, while Tanisha was last seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. We had also written about Ketaki Dave and Kamalika Guha Thakurta reprising their roles of Dakshi Virani and Gayatri Virani. We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote about veteran actress Bharati Achrekar playing a vital role in the show.

If you have missed all our exclusive newsbreaks related to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta to play the leads in Balaji Telefilms’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus?

Exclusive: Senior actress Bharati Achrekar joins the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus

Now, the big news is that Barkha Bisht has been finalised for a power-packed role. Barkha is a versatile performer with oodles of experience in many genres of work. A few notable projects of Barkha include Naamkarann, Tenali Rama, Kaal Bhairava Rahasya Season 2, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Mera Balam Thanedaar, etc.

We buzzed Barkha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.