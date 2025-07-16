Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Hugs Shivansh In Tears, Raunak Triggers New Drama

Drama is at an all-time high in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. And now the complex equation between Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), Shivansh (Namik Paul), Raunak (Akshay Bindra), and Sonalika will set a major twist. As Bua Maa requests Prarthana to leave Shivansh for his sake, viewers can expect a significant shift in the plot.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3143 airing on 16 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a heartbreaking moment when Prarthana breaks down in tears. As Prarthana breaks down in tears, she emotionally hugs Shivansh. Shocked by Prarthana’s emotional turmoil, Shivansh asks her what happened to her. However, keeping the reason a secret, she asks Shivansh if he can stay still for some time as she hugs him. Shivansh holds Prarthana tight, comforting her, which Sonalika oversees, making her fume in anger.

Sonalika soon informs Bua Maa about Prarthana and Shivansh’s closeness. Bua Maa tells Sonalika that Prarthana wants to make Shivansh her everything, but before she succeeds in that, they will snatch everything from her, hinting at Bua Maa and Sonalika’s cunning ploy to separate Shivansh and Prarthana.

On the other hand, Raunak, with his vengeful intentions, arrives at the Shivansh’s house. The high-stakes drama occurs when Raunak instigates Shivansh as he grabs his collar, telling him that Shivansh will soon lose everything, including his father’s dream project (Sunshine Project). Shivansh fumes in anger and hits Raunak, causing him to fall to the floor.

As the major drama unfolds, fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, betrayal, drama, and truth bombs.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.