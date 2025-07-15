Aishwarya Khare On Bhagya Lakshmi’s Sudden Wrap: “Ek Hafta To Rote Rote Nikla Hai Set Pe”

Aishwarya Khare, known for her iconic role of Lakshmi Oberoi in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, is all set to return to screens with the new reality show Chhoriya Chali Gaon. Recently, the actress’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi came to a sudden end, and now she has opened up about her feelings after learning of the show’s wrap-up.

In a recent interview, Aishwarya opened up about her reaction to hearing about the show’s sudden wrap-up and why it ended. She said, “Actually maine na kisi se off air ke baad baat hi nahi ki, maine kisi ko interview bhi nahi diya, kyunki ek toh bahot zyada, sudden tha vo. Bahot aise ek din hume call aya ki aise show hum band ker rahe hai.”

Aishwarya explained that the show did well and they were number one and said, “We were doing good hum channel pe number one the aur fir abhi achanak se bol diya hum band ker rahe hai I don’t know vo kya tha, kya decision tha, kyunki chaar saal se mai show se itni attached thi, mai Lakshmi to literally jee rahi thi, to vo teen char din vo, ek hafta to rote rote ho nikla hai set pe. Infact pure set ka mahaul hi aisa ho gaya tha jaise hum apocalypse me shoot ker rahe hai.”

She further shared, “Jaise pata chala humara show band hone wala hai puri unit kam ker di, toh bahot kam log the set pe, toh bahot aisa mahual ho gaya tha ki aisa something is going away. Toh sab thode mayus ho gaye the.”

Lastly, Aishwarya highlighted that the last week of the shoot was very difficult after they found out that the show was coming to an end. Also, even to date, she feels a little heavy whenever she speaks about the show. However, expressing her gratitude, she said that because of Bhagya Lakshmi, all the people connected to the show lived a very good life. One thing she liked was that the show ended without any leap, and she was satisfied that Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti started the show and it ended with them.