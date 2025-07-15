Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Tries To Talk To Raunak, Bua Maa Requests Prarthana To Leave Shivansh

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Sonalika unites with Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Payal to separate Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) with a big plan.

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Episode 3142 (15 July 2025)

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting twist. As Raunak threatens Bua Maa to vacate their house or else he will throw everyone out, Smita decides to talk to him. Smita tells Raunak that she wants to talk to him, highlighting that she is his mother. Upon this, Raunak shares that the person standing in front of her seems to be Shivansh’s mother, leaving Smita heartbroken.

Smita comes to meet Shivansh in the hospital. While Shivansh is asleep, Smita expresses her feelings that she couldn’t hold herself back from meeting her. Bua Maa gets worried as Raunak sends her official papers. Bua Maa asks Sonalika if she can take care of this matter. Upon this, Bua Maa sets a plan and requests Prarthana to leave Shivansh and the house, as only this can save them.

Will Prarthana leave Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.