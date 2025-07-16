Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Raghu Humiliates Gopal, Demands Anu’s Marriage To Aryavardhan

Zee TV’s newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, will witness a high-octane drama unfold when Raghu insults Anu (Niharika Chouksey), arriving at her house. Raghu sees Anu with Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar) on the road and mistakenly thinks they are dating. He comes to Anu’s house and rejects her for his son.

Check out the latest update on Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 10 airing on 16 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness a nail-biting moment when Raghu crosses all the limits, insulting Anu. As Raghu rejects Anu for exposing the truth of her romancing a middle-aged man, he steps towards the door, and Pushpa tries to tell Raghu that Anu is not that kind of girl. Meanwhile, Aryavardhan arrives and witnesses the intense drama. Raghu is shocked and humiliates Gopal, highlighting that Anu’s parents have given her such freedom that her middle-aged lover comes to her house.

However, Raghu doesn’t stop there, he tells Gopal why he is wasting time sending Anu’s ‘Rishta’ to decent people like him. Taunting Gopal, Raghu tells him to get Anu married to Aryavardhan, demeaning Anu. However, Aryavardhan loses his calm and stops Raghu’s nonsense.

It will be interesting to see how Aryavardhan handles this matter.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide, and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.