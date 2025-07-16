Exclusive: Smita Shetty to enter Colors’ Noyontara

Actress Smita Shetty, who has featured in Kumkum Bhagya, will soon enter the Colors show Noyontara. The show, which is about a girl who can see and talk to ghosts, has been a one-of-a-kind concept on TV, and is garnering good traction. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show has seen Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) getting a time of seven days from Shaoli, during which she needed to find the killer of Shaoli and thus prove Surjo’s (Arjun Chakraborty) innocence. She forcefully wed him in order to save his life. Surjo was forced by his mother to get Noyontara inside the house.

Smita Shetty will play the role of Lolita’s mother in the show. As we know, Lolita, the mother of Surjo, is dead. Her place is presently occupied by her twin sister Lata, and the sad part is that no one in the family knows about the death of Lolita. Lata has got Noyontara inside the house to help her hunt for the treasure.

It will now be interesting to see how the mother of Lolita and Lata will be. The question looming large before us is whether she will be evil like Lata or good like Lolita.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her. She was last seen in Bade Ghar Ki Choti Bahu.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Noyontara, a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that promises to deliver mystery, drama, and unexpected twists. Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Dr. Surjo, a man of science and reason, still wallowing in guilt over his tragic past. The show has Shruti Bhist playing the titular role, while Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty plays the male lead of Dr Surjo. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.