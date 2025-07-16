Exclusive: Vishal Gandhi to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Dangal show

Actor Vishal Gandhi, who has been part of the Dangal family with shows Tose Naina Milai Ke and Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana, has bagged his next lead role on Dangal. He has been roped in to play the lead in Dangal’s upcoming show Jhalli Ki Kahaani produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show had roped in Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya as the leads.

But a last-minute change has brought in a new development. Actor Pratham Kunwar has been replaced by actor Vishal Gandhi as the male lead. The show will also see Isha Kaloya playing the second female lead in the show. The show is expected to be a family drama tale.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier written about Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya playing the leads. But there is a new development now, as regards the male lead. You can check the earlier story here.

Exclusive: Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya to play the leads in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Dangal show

Vishal Gandhi is a well-known name, with shows like Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Rangrasiya, Meet, Kathaa Ankahee, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye etc, in his credit.

We buzzed Vishal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The banner, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has given audiences realistic tales that include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.