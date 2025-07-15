Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: What!! Anushuman stops his wedding with Abhira; refuses to marry her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) unable to tackle and come to terms with their present changes and still pining for each other’s love. We saw a deep bond of affection developing between Abhira and Maira, but that was not liked by Gitanjali, who threatened to take Maira back to Mount Abu. Amidst this, huge tension prevailed during the wedding, when Armaan and Abhira could not stop thinking about each other.

We will see Abhira holding on to her mangalsutra, not being able to take it out of her life. Armaan will hold to the ring and will think about Abhira. Finally, on the day of the wedding, a big twist will take place with Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) refusing to take the final phere and deciding to stop the wedding. He will tell all that he will not be able to marry Abhira.

OMG!!

Will this bring Armaan and Abhira together?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.