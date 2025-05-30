Exclusive: Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta to play the leads in Balaji Telefilms’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus?

The iconic Hindi television classic, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by the renowned Ektaa Kapoor and her esteemed Balaji Telefilms, is set to make a triumphant return on Star Plus in an exciting new format. This limited series is currently being developed, and as teased by Ektaa Kapoor in her latest social media videos, viewers can expect a fresh twist that will breathe new life into the show’s familiar narrative. Fans of the original can look forward to a captivating blend of nostalgia and innovation that aims to recapture the enchanting essence that made the show a cultural phenomenon.

Reports have been rife that Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will reprise their roles as Tulsi and Mihir in the show. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Ketaki Dave and Kamalika Guha Thakurta reprising their roles of Dakshi Virani and Gayatri Virani.

We now hear of a biggie!! Popular actor Rohit Suchanti, who is presently wrapping up his successful stint as the lead of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, is currently in talks for the lead role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar. Along with him, Tanisha Mehta, who played the lead in Ikk Kudi Punjabi Di, has been in talks for the female lead’s role.

As per our reliable source, “Presently, it looks as though Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta will be locked to play the leads in the new version of the iconic show.”

Well, time for the fans of Rohit and Tanisha to assemble!! Are you ready for this big new Kyunki bonanza? Do you want them to head the new version of the popular show?

Reports suggest that the new season, touted to be titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, intends to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today’s audiences can experience with fresh eyes.

