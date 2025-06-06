Exclusive: Senior actress Bharati Achrekar joins the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus

Senior actress Bharati Achrekar who has featured in many films and TV shows in the Hindi and Marathi circuits will be seen in the new version of the evergreen cult show on Hindi TV, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As we know, Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms is coming up with the new season titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar on Star Plus. As we know, OG actors Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will reprise the roles of Tulsi and Mihir in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta being paired to play the leads in the show. Rohit has just wrapped up the shoot of his successful and long-running show Bhagya Lakshmi. Tanisha was last seen in Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. We had also written about Ketaki Dave and Kamalika Guha Thakurta reprising their roles of Dakshi Virani and Gayatri Virani.

There is news of Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rakshanda Khan reprising their roles in the show.

Media has reported about actors Aman Gandhi and Shagun Sharma being cast as leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com now hear of Bharati Achrekar playing a vital role in the show. The senior actress was recently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

As per a reliable source, “Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi will play siblings and the kids of Tulsi Virani. Tanisha will be cast opposite Rohit.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.