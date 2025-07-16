Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan hospitalized; unaware of Abhira’s marriage halted

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) fighting with her emotions of missing Pookie. When Maira got lost, both Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira lost their senses and were dragged back to their past trauma. Abhira realized that she was getting too close to Maira, which put Gitanjali in a tough situation. Abhira faked to fight with Maira, making her understand that she is not her Pookie. We wrote about Abhira’s wedding not happening eventually, when Anshuman stopped during the last phere.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan fighting pain and an injury. Even during the wedding, he will decide to walk out and will be seen struggling in pain. Armaan will not know that Abhira’s wedding did not happen. Instead, he will find himself in the hospital in extreme pain and indisposed. He will feel the pain more as he will think of Abhira being married. Gitanjali will look for Armana but will not find him. Vidya will want to tell Armaan about the wedding not happening.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.