Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Anshuman organizes a widespread search for Pookie; Abhira gets hopeful

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) marriage being halted by Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) during the last phera. We wrote about Abhira hurting Maira by talking rudely with her, as she wanted Maira to understand that Gitanjali and Armaan are her parents and she was not. Abhira felt bad about her behaviour and brooded over it in solitude. She also withdrew her years-long police case to search for Pookie.

The upcoming episode will see Anshuman taking the initiative here to step up in time to help Abhira. He will tell Abhira that he will launch a nationwide widespread search for Pookie based on DNA match. This decision will stun Abhira and others in her family. Dadisa will be taken aback as she will hide within herself a big truth of Maira being Pookie. Even Gitanjali will leave Abhira’s house with a pained heart, as she will see the search having started for Pookie.

Will Abhira get to know the truth through Anshuman’s search?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.