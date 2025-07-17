Tu Dhadkan Main Dil Upcoming Twist: Dil to take shelter at Raghav’s house; Raghav-Dil’s bond to grow

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil the Star Plus television show produced by Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Sourabh Raaj Jain) battling through his pain of not uniting with Nandini. Her prized possession, her book of songs is with him, and he holds it as his most precious possession and keeps it away from everyone’s eyes. Natasha has been creating constant discomfort between Raghav and Shanaya which has pained Raghav a lot. On the other hand, Dil has boarded the bus to Mumbai in the guise of a boy. Her aunt forcibly got her a haircut where she turned her into a boy in order to escape from the hands of her uncle. . Dil has travelled alone to Mumbai and wonders how to begin her search for her father.

The upcoming episode will see Dil eventually entering Raghav’s house. She will be brought in as a helper boy who will need shelter. This will kickstart the journey of the father and daughter – Raghav and Dil. Their bond will grow with time, and this will be the next delightful moment of the show.

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, produced by Swastik Productions, bringing something unexpected for the viewers. The show seems to be inspired by the old show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. It is the journey of a girl who is in search of her musician father. It stars Aaradhya Patel as the main lead in the titular role of Dil, a young girl. Sourabh Raaj Jain plays the male lead, Rockstar Raghav, while Swati Sharma plays the female lead as Dil’s Mother, Nandini.