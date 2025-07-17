TRP Ratings 17 July: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dominance Continues; Tumm Se Tumm Tak Gives Zee TV A Big Opening

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 27 of 2025, 17 July 2025 give us just that!! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) successfully reigns supreme in its ratings, and continues to dominate as the No. 1 show. It yet again grows in numbers and secures a TVR of 2.6. Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) stand together with a TVR of 2.0.

Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 stand united as it secures an impressive TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) is the next with a TVR of 1.6.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak the newly launched Zee TV show gets the channel its biggest opening in recent times. The show opens at a TVR of 1.4. Star Plus’ Jhanak too secures a TVR of 1.4. Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus), Vasudha (Zee TV), Mannat (Colors) and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) stay joint at a TVR of 1.3.

There is an array of shows with a TVR of 1.1, which includes Star Plus show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad and Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam, Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah and Kumkum Bhagya, and Colors’ shows Noyontara and Parineetii.

Star Plus’ recently split show Ishani bags a TVR of 1.0. Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil secures a TVR of 0.9. Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season and Aami Dakini drop to a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?