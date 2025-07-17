Exclusive: Mohit Hiranandani to enter Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad

Mohit Hiranandani, who has featured in TV shows Pavitra Bhagya, Molkki, Sindoor Ki Keemat etc, will soon enter Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad. Produced by actor and Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee’s banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions, this is Prosenjit’s first show as a Producer in the Hindi TV space. The show is an official remake of the Hindi version of the popular Bengali show Kothha.

Mohit will soon enter the show as the son-in-law of Mohan and Naina’s (Sejal Jaiswal) husband. As we know, Naina had eloped and married him and was away from her family. She met her parents after a long time post her marriage.

Mohit will enter as Naina’s husband, Tejas. He will be an out-and-out negative character.

As per a reliable source, “Mohit will be the son of the rival family, that of the Bansals. He will have an angst against UV, his family as well as Katha.”

We buzzed Mohit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for the present storyline, Eshwar got UV and Kathaa married without them being aware of whom they are getting married to. The news broke in a big way on the day of marriage when UV and Katha saw each other.

