Exclusive: Kaushal Kapoor to enter Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad

Senior actor Kaushal Kapoor, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Deewaniyatt as the patriarch of the male protagonist’s family, will soon enter the Star Plus show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad. Produced by actor and Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee’s banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions, this is Prosenjit’s first show as a Producer in the Hindi TV space. The show is an official remake of the Hindi of the popular Bengali show Kothha.

As we know, the stage is set for the wedding of UV (Abrar Qazi) with Katha (Afiya Tayebali). Eshwar, the grandfather of UV has found Katha to be perfectly apt to get UV on the right path. Hence, he has kick-started the talk of their marriage. Katha agrees to the wedding, considering the dilemma that her uncle faces. Eshwar Chand lays a condition before UV that only if he marries, he will be able to restart his cafe, which he has lovingly started in honour of his mother.

During the wedding, Kaushal Kapoor and Neelu Vaghela’s entry will be shown. They will play a couple in the show. Media has reported about the entry of Neelu in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Kaushal Kapoor will play the elder brother of Eshwar, played by Darshan Jariwala. He will be a person who follows strict family values. The couple will come to grace the wedding of UV.”

We buzzed Kaushal Kapoor, and he confirmed his entry. Kaushal Kapoor has featured in shows Chhoti Sarrdaarni, Parineetii etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

