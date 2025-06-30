TV News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Wrapping Up With Happy Ending To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Comeback Getting Postponed

The television world has witnessed major ups and downs today, from new developments in the shows, new entries, celebrities enjoying vacations, and more. Check out the latest updates from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, wrapping up the shoot with a happy ending to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s comeback getting postponed.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Show Wraps Up With Happy Ending

One of the popular shows on Star Plus, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, finally wraps up the shoot of the last episode after running for almost five years. The show started in October 2020 and has won hearts with four major leaps. The current lead actors, Bhavika Sharma and Param Singh wrapped up the shoot today, and the show is likely to air its last episode at the beginning of July. Bhavika shared photos from the last day’s shoot and penned a note saying, “Definitely going to miss Savi.” On the other hand, Param Singh also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the last day’s shoot and promised to come back soon.

2) Neelu Vaghela To Enter Star Plus Show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad

Actress Neelu Vaghela, who rose to fame with her iconic role of Bhabho in the popular Star Plus show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is all set to return to screen after years with a new show. As per the reports, the actress will add more drama and entertainment with her entry in the recently released show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad, starring Abrar Qazi with Afia Tayebali, produced by Prosenjit Chatterjee. Neelu has also been part of shows like Bindiya Sarkar, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekte Rahiyo, and more.

3) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Comeback Gets Postponed

The iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was scheduled to launch its sequel on 3rd July 2025, has been postponed now. According to the reports, Ekta Kapoor’s comeback has been postponed due to unknown reasons. Also, the new launch date is yet to be revealed. With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani will mark her comeback. Actors like Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, and Shakti Anand are likely to reprise their roles, while Rohit Suchanti is roped in to play the lead opposite Tanisha Mehta. However, an official announcement is awaited about the same. Also, 1st poster of the show will be released on the 25th anniversary of the show, i.e., 3rd July 2025.