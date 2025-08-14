Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy Celebrates Her Birthday, Rupali Ganguly Dances into Hearts

Actress Adrija Roy, known for her remarkable role in the hit show Anupamaa, celebrated her birthday in a grand manner, surrounded by family and close friends. The celebration featured a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, where Adrija radiated joy and excitement.

Among the guests, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi and his daughter Ishika Shahi made a special appearance, bringing warmth to the festivities. Director Romesh Kalra also joined in the celebration, adding to the lively atmosphere.

The highlight of the evening came when Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of Anupamaa, took to the dance floor, captivating everyone with her moves to the song Aaj Ki Raat. Her infectious energy uplifted the gathering, making the night even more memorable.

Watch here:

Adrija looked stunning in a gorgeous silver-sequined strapless gown that accentuated her dramatic mermaid silhouette. Her long hair cascaded in soft waves over one shoulder, framing her beautiful face as she smiled confidently, becoming the center of attention at her own birthday bash.

Overall, Adrija Roy’s birthday celebration was a night filled with joy, laughter, and cherished moments, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating her next year’s festivities!