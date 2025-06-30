Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin and Sailee propose to have a maid; Renuka disposes the idea

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) aiming to build their room as soon as possible. Their efforts got neutralized when the commodities they had purchased, got ruined in the rain. Sachin and Sailee got to know through an interior designer that they needed more money for the room. They decided to work hard to get the money they needed. However, Sailee had problems managing the house, the tasks of all and her work, altogether. Sachin saw her struggle and decided to find a solution to her problem.

The upcoming drama will see Sachin and Sailee propose to have a maid in the house to run the errands. Renuka will be the first person to object, followed by Roshni and Tejas. Sachin will propose the idea that they all share expenses they will meet towards having a maid. Renuka will ask them to pay fully as they need the maid. Renuka will ask Sailee to continue doing the chores around the house. Even when Sailee will express the difficulty she is facing, Renuka will be against the idea.

