Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad Cast Abrar Qazi As Uday And Afia Tayebali as Katha: Check Show Time And More Updates

Star Plus recently launched a new show, Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, produced by Prosenjit Chatterjee, featuring a refreshing tale of college life. As it has only been a couple of weeks since the launch, we have all the details and updates about the show for you. Take a look below.

Main Cast

The show casts Abrar Qazi as the male lead, Uday Veer, and Afia Tayebali as the female lead, Katha. Both characters are distinct from each other, making their love story even more compelling.

Full Cast

Apart from Abrar and Afia, the show also stars actors such as Sejal Jaiswal, Jaydeep Dabgar, and Rohan.

Show Start Date And Airing Time

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is a Star Plus show produced by Prosenjit Chatterjee. The show premiered on June 6, 2025, and airs in the prime time slot at 8:00 PM.

What’s New

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is a new show that is bringing back the college drama. Nowadays, daily soaps often focus on household drama, but this show offers a refreshing treat with college life, drama, competition, and romance.

Summary

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad tells the story of two college students, Uday and Katha. With their college meet, their journey begins with self-discovery, new learning, love, and growth.

Abrar Qazi and Afia Tayebali are paired opposite each other for the first time. Abrar has previously appeared in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. He has also been part of the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. In contrast, Afia has appeared in projects such as Mrs. Tendulkar, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, and Sukhee, among others.