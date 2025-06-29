Tu Dhadkan Main Dil Cast Aaradhya Patel As Dil, Sourabh Raaj Jain As Raghav, And Swati Sharma As Nandani: Check Show Time And More Updates

Star Plus launched its new show, Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, produced by Swastik Productions, bringing something unexpected for the viewers. The show seems to be inspired by the old show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Take a look at the full details and updates about the show.

Main Cast

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil stars Aaradhya Patel as the main lead in the titular role of Dil, a young girl. At the same time, Sourabh Raaj Jain plays the male lead, Rockstar Raghav, while Swati Sharma plays the female lead as Dil’s Mother, Nandani.

Show Start Date And Air Time

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil is a Star Plus show produced by Swastik Productions. The show started a few days ago, on 23 June 2025, and it airs at a prime time slot of 7:00 PM.

Summary

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil comes as a treat for the audience, filled with emotions, heartbreak, innocent, passion, and struggle. It chronicles the story of a little girl named Dil who lives with her mother, Nandani. The show focuses on the journey of a Dil who wants to find her father for her mother. Keeping the young child as the main lead, the makers are bringing a new change and wish to treat the viewers with a roller coaster ride.