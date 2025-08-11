Top 7 TV Serial News August 11: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, And More

Today, August 11, the television world has seen a major shake-up with new twists in shows to shows going off-air within a few months. Check out the top news of TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Geetanjali manipulating Maira as she chooses Abhira as the winner of the dance battle. Geetanjali is upset and confronts Maira with her motive to separate her from Abhira. Geetanjali tells her that if she chooses Abhira, Geetanjali will be away from her forever, which leaves Maira tense.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Gitanjali reveals a big truth to Maira; manipulates her against Abhira

2) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Anupama taking Pakhi’s class. She slaps her and gives her a reality check, highlighting that because of people like Dance Ranis, she gets the chance to sit at home. She asks her to try doing all the household work for one day. Not just that, she asks her to apologise to Dance Ranis, or she will have to leave the house.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa threatens to throw Pakhi out of her house; Will Anupamaa be able to stop Dance Raanis?

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Producer Asit Modi Visits OG Daya Ben

On the occasion of Rakhsha Bandhan, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi visited Daya Ben, aka Disha Vakani’s house to celebrate his friendship and brotherly bond with the actress. He dropped a glimpse from the occasion on his Instagram handle. You may check the full story in the article below.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Looks Killer In Yellow Traditional Attire

Dolly Chawla loves bold and fearless style, and her new look is no exception. The actress wore a yellow slip kurta with bandhani print teamed with patiala pajama and dupatta, completing her look. Her open hairstyle, rosy lips, long earrings, and her edgy jawline made her look killer in the striking poses.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Penned A Birthday Note For Shabir Ahluwalia

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti shared a throwback moment from the past showcasing her as Pragya jumping with happiness and Shabir as Abhi joining her. She wrote, “Best insaan, Brilliant insaan, Sexy insaan

Happy birthday, @shabirahluwalia. No better way to wish you, Miss you every day.”

6) StarPlus Show Tu Dhadkan Main Dil To Go Off-Air

The StarPlus show Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, starring Sourabh Raaj Jain as the lead with Aaradhya Patel playing the titular role of Dil, is all set to go off-air soon, as the channel has decided to call it an end due to low TRP ratings. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwary’s Swastik Productions. We have exclusively broken this news, check the article below.

7) New Show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Set For Its First Leap

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, starring Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, is winning hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. As per the sources, the show will take a short leap, probably of six months. We have exclusively broken this news, check the article below.

