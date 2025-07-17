Frozen Feelings on Waves OTT is an emotional tale of relationships and sacrifice

Frozen Feelings, the new series, is now streaming on Waves OTT from 15 July. The series has a very unusual plot, sure to touch the emotional chords of the family audience. At the centre of the plot is Sanjana, a single mother who dreams of making her daughter a doctor amid a rising health crisis. The story unfolds as personal ambitions create a rift between mother and daughter. One can feel the inner depth of emotions in the main characters. It is the moving tale of relationships, sacrifice, and emotional distances.

Starring Pooja Verma in the lead role, the series is bestowed with an engrossing story plot, which will make one teary-eyed by the end of it.

Joining Pooja in key roles are Rohan Rajput as the parallel lead, Yashika Rathi in a heart-touching child lead performance, and Anju Sharma, who delivers a powerful portrayal as the mother figure in the story.

Waves OTT aims to provide family-friendly entertainment and services, blending traditional and modern content formats, that caters to a diverse audience in India and globally. It offers a diverse range of live TV, on-demand videos, digital radio, gaming, and e-commerce—all under one digital roof. Available on both Android and iOS devices, it is positioned as a one-stop digital hub for family-friendly entertainment, education, and online shopping

Make sure you drown in the emotional journey of the ever-giving mother in Frozen Feelings.