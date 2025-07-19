Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Ranjit’s presence rekindles Sachin’s painful past; Will the secret come out now?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) standing tall in defending Manjiri and standing by her in her fight against domestic violence meted out to her by her family. We saw the Deshmukhs joining hands to help Manjiri stand for her own cause and decide on her life and its moves. The show will now see the entry of Ajay Choudhary in the show, to play a blast from the past of Sachin’s childhood.

Ranjit, the character, will be a close friend of Sachin and would have helped and guided him during one of Sachin’s lowest ebbs in his childhood. As we know, there is a big reason why Renuka dislikes Sachin and does not consider him her son. However, the big secret has never been revealed to the point that the reason is revealed. Now, with Ranjit’s presence in Sachin’s life, that dark past will threaten to come out.

However, this will also change Sachin’s life drastically, which will again create unrest between Sachin and Sailee. Are we going to see the secret now? – is the main question. As of now, the viewers have a hint of the secret being related to Tejas and why Sachin did not have an upbringing at his house, under his parents’ guidance.

Are you all excited to know about it?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.