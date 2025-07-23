Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Harshvardhan Fires Anu – Will Aryavardhan Bring Her Back?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama revolving around Anu (Niharika Chouksey), Aryavardhan’s (Sharad Kelkar) growing bond, and Meera’s jealousy. Anu cooks food for Aryavardhan and shares it with him during lunch, thereby building a stronger bond between them, which Meera notices and becomes jealous of.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 17 airing on 23 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a shocking twist as Aryavardhan’s brother, Harshvardhan, makes his entry into the office. As Harshvardhan approaches Aryavardhan’s cabin, Anu intervenes, politely telling him to wait as he cannot go inside immediately. This makes Harshvardhan angry, and he questions Anu if she is the new PA (personal assistant) of Aryavardhan and asks if she knows him.

Meanwhile, other staff gather where Vinay tells Anu that this person is Harshvardhan, the owner of this company, and Aryavardhan’s brother. Anu is shocked and scared. The tension escalates as Harshavardhan screams at Anu and fires her immediately. Harshvardhan also tells Meera to get Anu out of the office. Meera shouts at Anu and asks her to leave.

Later, Harshavardhan expresses his frustration, also mentioning Anu, who tried to stop him from meeting Aryavardhan. As Aryavardhan discovers that Harshvardhan has fired Anu, he is disgusted, and it will be interesting to see how Aryavardhan will bring back Anu.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.