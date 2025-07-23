Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Announces Her Engagement With Ved – Will This Separate Saru And Ved?

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been an engaging drama with the female head of the family arguing over Anika and Ved’s marriage. As a major twist is likely to happen with Urmila, Kaminidevi and Tara’s argument that Anika and Ved’s marriage will be fixed, changing the plot, leaving the viewers hooked on what is next.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode spoiler, airing on 22 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru becomes happy as she tops the class in the examination. However, Anika comes with a shocking surprise for Saru and, while giving her sweets, she announces her and Ved’s engagement, leaving Saru heartbroken. Also, Anika shows her the golden bangle Ved gave her and credits Saru for her union with Ved. Saru notices the bangle and recollects that Ved purchased it for her, but she silently suffers.

Later, Saru and Ved share an intense and emotional moment in college. As Saru walks downstairs, clueless and disgusted, she bumps into Ved. Saru congratulates Ved on his engagement, while Ved appreciates her for scoring high at college. As Saru’s book falls, both bend down to pick up and Saru and Ved’s hands brush each other where they both see each other and share each other’s pain without saying anything.

Is this the end of Saru and Ved’s chemistry?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.