Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Karishma on a hunting spree; kidnaps Dev

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) openly telling Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) that Megha is Karishma’s sister, and that both seek revenge from the family. While Chandrika cannot negate Vasudha’s claim, she also does not want to believe it. Amidst this, we have seen Karishma kidnapping Madhav. We have already written about Karishma attacking Madhav to the extent of killing him.

The upcoming episode will see Karishma getting on a hunting spree. Soon after killing Madhav, she will decide to play her big game. She will plan to kidnap Dev (Abhishek Sharma) and will even execute it with finesse. It will be interesting to see what Vasudha will do after Dev’s kidnapping. It will also make for eager viewing to see if the Chauhan family joins with Vasudha in tracking Karishma and saving Dev.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.