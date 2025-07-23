Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Akash’s evil ploy comes to the fore; Sapna refuses to separate Suraj-Jagriti

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Sapna’s pregnancy creating big drama in the house. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) was blamed for having had a one-night stand with Sapna. Everyone in the house, including his mother did not trust Suraj. Akash’s bitter truth of him not being able to become a father, was the final nail in the coffin for Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) to lose trust in Suraj. We wrote about Suraj being distraught, inflicting pain on himself, by entering a boxing ring and getting beaten by boxers in there.

The upcoming episode, will, however, open the lid to the mystery related to Sapna’s pregnancy. Soon, it will be shown as Akash’s (Sagar Parekh) ploy to plot Sapna’s pregnancy and link it with Suraj, in order to separate Suraj and Jagriti. It will be shown that the mastermind behind this entire plan will be Kalindi. She will be advising Akash, and Akash will use Sapna as his trump card. Sapna will plead before Akash, asking him not to ruin Suraj and Jagriti’s happiness. But Akash will be ruthless in his plan.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.