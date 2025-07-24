Exclusive: Dolly Javed Gets Candid About Stepping Into Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon And Its Biggest Challenge

Dolly Javed is all set to mark her grand debut in the Television world with Zee TV’s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, produced by Banijay Asia. And in relation to that, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the social media influencer candidly opened up about her entry in the show and the biggest challenge she might face.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, the social media star Dolly Javed shared that she eagerly wanted to do this show, and when the confirmation came, she was the happiest. She shared the good news with family and had a celebration.

Talking about the strategies and preparations she is doing for the show, Dolly boldly revealed that she has ordered her two months’ skincare, got her heels ready, and outfits, and there is nothing she is doing apart from these things, highlighting that she wants to be natural and true to herself. Dolly also emphasized that she will maintain her dignity and respect in the show, and the best part of herself is that she is unique, like all her sisters, so it will be fun.

When the host asked Dolly about the biggest challenge she might face in the show, as it’s a reality show, one has to be in front of the camera the whole time, and it becomes difficult. The social media star said, “I think sabse bada challenge ye hota hai ki apke pass apki family nahi hoti ki kuch bhi ho jaye toh ap unke sath jake gossip kare ya fir you know tirse insaan ki burai kerdo toh dil ki bhadas nikal jaye.”

Dolly further said, “Sabse bada preparations ye hai ki you know mai apni car ka soft toh leke jaa rahi hu, meri mummy ne diya hai vo leke jaa rahi hu. So just you know ki agar aisa kuch ho bhi toh mai use dekhu aur mujhe mere values yaad aye ki dekho isliye yaha yaha pe ayi hu, yaha bhi kuch bhi nahi, yaha age jana hai thode dino ki baat hai.”

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is Zee TV’s upcoming reality show, which is set to premiere on 27 July 2025.